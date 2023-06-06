Virginia State Police asking for public’s assistance in Bland County homicide investigation

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the 2020 Bland County Homicide.

Police responded to reports of a body discovered in a ditch near Interstate 77 around 12:25 p.m. on May 23, 2020. The victim was later identified as Bruce M. Ritchie, 57, of Herminie, Penn.

Ritchie had been traveling north on I-77 when he pulled off the exit and parked his vehicle before being stabbed to death outside of his white 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to police. A knife was later recovered at the scene.

Victim's vehicle (Credit: Virginia State Police)

Police are asking for tips from anyone who recalls seeing a white Nissan, other vehicles, and/or individuals on Wilderness Road Friday, May 22, 2020 through noon Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Investigators encourage anyone with information of this incident to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

