Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia State Police asking for public’s assistance in Bland County homicide investigation

Bruce Ritchie
Bruce Ritchie(Credit: Virginia State Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the 2020 Bland County Homicide.

Police responded to reports of a body discovered in a ditch near Interstate 77 around 12:25 p.m. on May 23, 2020. The victim was later identified as Bruce M. Ritchie, 57, of Herminie, Penn.

Ritchie had been traveling north on I-77 when he pulled off the exit and parked his vehicle before being stabbed to death outside of his white 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to police. A knife was later recovered at the scene.

Victim's vehicle
Victim's vehicle(Credit: Virginia State Police)

Police are asking for tips from anyone who recalls seeing a white Nissan, other vehicles, and/or individuals on Wilderness Road Friday, May 22, 2020 through noon Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Investigators encourage anyone with information of this incident to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies remain today before rain pushes through Wednesday
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

Roanoke City Alleghany Health District Briefing
Roanoke City Alleghany Health District Briefing
Special Olympics Torch Run
Special Olympics Torch Run
Music at the Market
Music at the Market
Music at the Market
Music at the Market returns to downtown Danville this week