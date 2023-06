ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Teresa Keiger, with Star City Cat Fanciers, joins 7@Four to talk about the upcoming CFA Cat Show at the Berglund Center from June 10-11.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Tickets can be purchased at the event, or by visiting the Berglund Center’s website.

For more information on the event, click here.

