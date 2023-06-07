7@four previews: Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angie Chewning, from the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, joins 7@Four to talk about the start of the Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series at the Vinton Farmers Market.

The event will take place on June 10th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission for the event is $6 for adults and free for children under the age of 12.

For more information about the event, click here.

