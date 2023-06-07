Birthdays
BBB Serving Western Virginia warns of fake advertising scam

BBB warns of fake advertising scam
BBB warns of fake advertising scam(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia wants to warn businesses in our hometowns they are the target of a new scam.

The BBB said it recently learned about someone claiming to sell advertising on Carilion Clinic hospital patient discharge bags.

Julie Wheeler the President and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia said businesses are being told Carilion Clinic has asked this person to sell advertising on these bags and is offering a discount if they can pay over the phone.

She has some advice for anyone who receives a phone call like this one.

“First of all, don’t give them any personal information or payment information, back account, or credit card. If you have any question about the legitimacy of it, contact the organization directly who they say their representing and if you have any questions, otherwise, give us a call and we’ll see what we can find out, but if you can get as much information as possible, from the person calling you, that helps us in our investigation,” said Wheeler.

The BBB was unable to reach the scammer by email and the phone number the scammer used is now disconnected.

