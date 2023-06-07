Birthdays
Danville Law Enforcement and community participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

Danville Special Olympics Torch Run
Danville Special Olympics Torch Run(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Law Enforcement members are raising awareness for the Virginia Special Olympics.

The Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and community members participated in the Torch Run Wednesday morning.

They ran 3.6 miles from the Police Department Headquarters to the Courthouse. They chose a shorter route this year to focus on the more populated areas of the city.

The goal of the run is to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics by collecting donations and spreading the word.

“It goes to a very good cause,” said Lieutenant Erica Land with the Danville Police Department. “It’s very beneficial and helps those young people of all ages with intellectual impairments to do something that they find that’s worthwhile.”

They will be passing their torch to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The Virginia Special Olympics will take place this Friday in Richmond.

