Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

FloydFest co-founder “parts ways” with event

FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest 23 logo(FloydFest 23)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the co-founders of FloydFest has “parted ways” with the festival, according to Across-the-Way Productions.

Kris Hodges helped co-found FloydFest in 2002.

“We wish Kris Hodges the absolute best for his future endeavors, and we thank him for his indelible contributions to FloydFest and its enduring brand,” shared the Across-the-Way Productions team.

The festival was supposed to return on July 26th but was canceled after they were unable to get a final permit to work at their property in Floyd County, called FestivalPark.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Missing Pulaski County teen found safe
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies continue as rain moves through Wednesday

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
Brandy Parker mugshot.
Lynchburg woman charged in one-year-old child’s death
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, and additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
Celina Chanthanouvong and her partner Richard Flores pose in their apartment in Emeryville,...
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?