Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The former owner of a chain of buprenorphine clinics, with locations in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on three drug charges.

Dr. Ralph Thomas Reach, 63, of Bristol, Virginia, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to three counts of causing drugs to be misbranded while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce by inducing various quantities of prescription drugs Subutex (Schedule III), Suboxone (Schedule III), clonazepam (Schedule IV controlled substance) and gabapentin to be dispensed without valid prescriptions by the actions of health care providers at Watauga Recovery Centers.

Reach, a physician, was the primary owner of Watauga Recovery Centers which operated substance abuse treatment clinics in Virginia and Tennessee. At his clinics, Reach and other medical providers wrote prescriptions for buprenorphine (including Suboxone and Subutex), clonazepam, gabapentin, and other drugs.  The prescriptions at issue were not valid because they were dispensed without a legitimate medical purpose and beyond the bounds of professional practice.

Senior United States District Judge James P. Jones sentenced Reach to imprisonment for a term of six months to be followed by 18 months of home detention. Upon release from prison, Reach will serve a five year term of probation. In addition, he was ordered to forfeit $50,000 and pay a fine of $100,000.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services—Office of Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General—Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Reach’s conviction and sentencing was the result of an investigation that previously led to convictions of:

  • Matthew Sykes (former Watauga Recovery Centers employee);
  • John Paul Linke (former Watauga Recovery Centers employee);
  • Michael Dube (owner of screening laboratory used by Watauga Recovery Centers);
  • Regan Dube (registered agent of screening laboratory used by Watauga Recovery Centers);
  • Michael Olshavsky (sales representative of a Florida confirmation laboratory used by Watauga Recovery Centers); and
  • Rakesh Kothuru (owner of a Las Vegas confirmation laboratory).

Over $9.9 million dollars in fines, forfeitures and restitution were ordered as a result of these convictions.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and Virginia Assistant Attorney General Janine M. Myatt and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Whit Pierce and Randy Ramseyer prosecuted Reach and the related cases.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Missing Pulaski County teen found safe
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Update
BBB warns of fake advertising scam
BBB Serving Western Virginia warns of fake advertising scam
Danville Police Department Participates In Torch Run For Special Olympics
Danville Police Department Participates In Torch Run For Special Olympics
Smith Mountain Lake algae blooms
Unprecedented levels of harmful algae in Smith Mountain Lake cause swimming advisory
Scam Alert: Fake Advertising Scam
Scam Alert: Fake Advertising Scam