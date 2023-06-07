Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Former RCPS Board Chair discusses superintendent resignation

Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.(Janay Reece)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Rob Graham is the current Region VII Superintendent of the Year but after June 30, he’ll be leaving Radford City Schools.

After a lengthy meeting behind closed doors Tuesday night, the school board accepted his resignation.

Lee Slusher, the previous chair of the school board says this is a big loss for the school district.

“He did not want to leave,” she said. “He was forced out because he cannot, in good conscience, do what this board is asking him to do. “Instead of allowing Mr. Graham to run the division as a stellar and seasoned educator they tried to get into the day-to-day operations of the division.”

Slusher was the board’s chair through last December.

“What a travesty to set out to destroy, in six short months, they have broken a wonderful superintendent, beloved by the majority,” she said.

WDBJ7 has reached out to all members of the Radford School Board and Graham for comment as well as Rob Graham but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Missing Pulaski County teen found safe
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say

Latest News

Star City Cat Fanciers Allbreed Cat Show This Weekend
Star City Cat Fanciers Allbreed Cat Show This Weekend
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis has scar tissue removed, hernia repaired during 3-hour abdominal surgery
Summer DIY Home Inspections
Summer DIY Home Inspections
MCPS Administration Building
MCPS staff to receive 5% raises