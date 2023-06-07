Former RCPS Board Chair discusses superintendent resignation

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Rob Graham is the current Region VII Superintendent of the Year but after June 30, he’ll be leaving Radford City Schools.

After a lengthy meeting behind closed doors Tuesday night, the school board accepted his resignation.

Lee Slusher, the previous chair of the school board says this is a big loss for the school district.

“He did not want to leave,” she said. “He was forced out because he cannot, in good conscience, do what this board is asking him to do. “Instead of allowing Mr. Graham to run the division as a stellar and seasoned educator they tried to get into the day-to-day operations of the division.”

Slusher was the board’s chair through last December.

“What a travesty to set out to destroy, in six short months, they have broken a wonderful superintendent, beloved by the majority,” she said.

WDBJ7 has reached out to all members of the Radford School Board and Graham for comment as well as Rob Graham but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.