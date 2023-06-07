Hazy skies continue as rain moves through Wednesday

Scattered showers and isolated storms expected on Wednesday

High pressure regains control to close out the week

Tracking another weather maker by late weekend

WEDNESDAY

Hazy conditions continue today with increased near-surface smoke.

Wednesday's Air Quality Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

Our next best chance for showers/isolated storms arrives on Wednesday as a backdoor front pushes through the region. Some places could see some showers as early as the morning drive. Rain will continue through the afternoon with scattered rain for the evening.

Future View showing rain showers passing through on Wednesday. (WDBJ7)

Right now, most models are pointing at drier conditions for areas north of I-64. High temperatures will be slightly cooler reading into the 60s and 70s for most.

Wednesday's Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

By Thursday, most of Wednesday’s rain will be to our south in the Carolinas, so drier conditions are expected to push through. Expecting dry and sunny conditions to close out our workweek as high pressure gains control for our Friday. Our highs get back close to 80F by Friday afternoon.

THE WEEKEND

So far we have seen rain on either Saturday and/or Sunday since April 15th. That trend may continue for this upcoming weekend.

Rain has been seen on every weekend since April 15th. (WDBJ7)

Right now, the first half of the weekend should stay dry. Saturday will feature highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Spotty rain chances return Sunday thanks to an approaching front with highs in the 80s.

Saturday looks beautiful as showers return Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the far northeastern Atlantic near the Canary Islands for possible development. This would not impact the United States.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. Typically during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf of Mexico and off of the southeastern U.S. coast.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

