Lynchburg Peacemakers installing cameras to help community feel safe

FILE - Ring doorbell camera
FILE - Ring doorbell camera(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) -In honor of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell who was shot and killed while playing video games in bed- the Lynchburg Peacemakers are pledging to help neighbors feel safe.

The anti-violence group is installing six cameras on Floyd Street- the street where Kingston was murdered.

Diamond Hill Baptist Church collected donations to purchase the cameras.

Leaders say they can be the electronic eyes to help protect the community - while a new neighborhood watch will also be on the lookout.

“One street at a time you got to empower the community. Give them their streets back,” said Lynchburg Peacemakers President Shawn Hunter. “Sometimes they need a little bit of help but that’s our goal. To show them hey you can take back your streets and somewhere where your kids can play and where you can live in comfort and feel safe.”

They encourage anyone in the area who wants cameras installed to reach out to the Lynchburg Peacemakers.

