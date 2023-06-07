Lynchburg woman charged in one-year-old child’s death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of a one-year-old child at the Brookside Apartments in 2020, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

39-year-old Brandy Parker was charged with Felony Murder and Felony Child Abuse and Neglect.

On January 23rd, 2020, police say they received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a one-year-old child was found not breathing. The caller, responding police, and the Lynchburg Fire Department attempted to perform life-saving aid, but the child died.

An investigation by LPD concluded that the child’s death was caused by “reckless disregard for human life.”

Parker is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6166.

