Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

MCPS staff to receive 5% raises

MCPS Administration Building
MCPS Administration Building(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Staff in Montgomery County Public Schools are set to receive a pay increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school board approved the proposed budget on June 7.

The 2023-2024 budget includes a 5 percent increase to salaries.

MCPS superintendent Bernard Bragen says it’s important for the district to be competitive in salaries.

“The 5% Raise helps us to remain competitive across the board but we do want to make sure that we still stay at the higher end of that, because we want to attract the most amount of talent and unfortunately, across the the area, teachers are historically underpaid,” Bragen said.

The raises will cost in total over $5 million in the 2023-2024 budget.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Missing Pulaski County teen found safe
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say

Latest News

Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Former RCPS Board Chair discusses superintendent resignation
More than 750 students will graduate from Roanoke City Public Schools this semester.
William Fleming High School celebrates graduating class
William Fleming Graduation
William Fleming Graduation
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns