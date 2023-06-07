MCPS staff to receive 5% raises

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Staff in Montgomery County Public Schools are set to receive a pay increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school board approved the proposed budget on June 7.

The 2023-2024 budget includes a 5 percent increase to salaries.

MCPS superintendent Bernard Bragen says it’s important for the district to be competitive in salaries.

“The 5% Raise helps us to remain competitive across the board but we do want to make sure that we still stay at the higher end of that, because we want to attract the most amount of talent and unfortunately, across the the area, teachers are historically underpaid,” Bragen said.

The raises will cost in total over $5 million in the 2023-2024 budget.

