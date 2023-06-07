Birthdays
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns

By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City School Board unanimously accepted the “voluntary resignation” of superintendent Robert Graham at Tuesday’s meeting. This came after an almost two hour closed session. Once the board came out of the session, they moved on to the personnel matters portion where Graham’s resignation was the only topic.

“Madam Chair I would like to make a motion. I move that the board accept the voluntary resignation of superintendent Robert Graham effective June 30, 2023 and agree to authorize the chair to execute all related documents on behalf of the board,” said vice-chair Dr. Jody Ray.

Graham was named the Region VII Superintendent of the Year in February. WDBJ7 reached out to Graham after the decision Tuesday night but we have not received a response.

You can hear and see the decision at Tuesday’s school board meeting here.

