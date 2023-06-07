Birthdays
Recognizing Memory Care Needs in Loved Ones

When to know a loved-one needs more care
Brandon Oaks Memory Care
Brandon Oaks Memory Care(Brandon Oaks Memory Care)
By Natalie Faunce and Kate Capodanno
Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Memory care and services offer important resources for people in cognitive decline.

It is a topic that is gaining attention nationwide after people in the public eye like Roselynn Carter and Bruce Willis were diagnosed with memory impairing disorders.

Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center recently expanded and now offers 26 private rooms in a memory support center that helps people with memory impairments.

During a visit to Here @ Home, Administrator Natalie Wynegar explained the signs of cognitive decline and when to know a loved-one needs more care.

