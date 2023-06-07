Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Report: Man punched 1-year-old in face while mom pushed him in stroller

Police said the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man mumbling to himself punched a 1-year-old boy in the face “without warning or justification,” as his mother was pushing him in a stroller.

A Mecklenburg County arrest report obtained Tuesday by WBTV provides details into the alleged assault that happened just after 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

According to the report, the child’s mother was crossing Summit Avenue when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams, walked by mumbling to himself.

“The witness stated that without warning or justification that the defendant punched her 1-year-old son in the face, who she was pushing in a stroller,” the report stated.

According to arrest records, the boy had a swollen and bruised right eye, a cut on the inside of his upper lip and a swollen right cheek. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boy’s mother said she didn’t know the suspect.

Williams was taken into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses. He was charged with assault on a child under 12.

In his first court appearance Monday, Williams’ bond was increased to $125,000, and he was given a next court date of Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Pulaski County teen reported missing
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
We increase our chances of showers on Wednesday.
Hazy skies continue as rain moves through Wednesday

Latest News

Family identifies teen found dead in towed car: 'He meant the world to me'
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns
VHSL Highlights from Roanoke Valley
VHSL Highlights from Roanoke Valley
Radford Superintendent Resigns
Radford Superintendent Resigns