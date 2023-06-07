Resident dies while held at Roanoke City Detention Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A resident at the Roanoke City Detention Center died this morning.

According to the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, deputies were performing a routine headcount on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. when they found an unresponsive resident.

Deputies say they immediately started CPR and called medical staff along with Roanoke City Fire-EMS.

Roanoke City Fire-EMS declared the resident dead at 6:31 a.m.

The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating.

The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office says there are no indications of homicide or suicide and an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

