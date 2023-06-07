Richmond officials provide new details about mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials provide new details about the mass shooting in Monroe Park after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School that left two people dead and injured five others.

During a press conference Wednesday, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard of Henrico has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and more charges are pending. He is being held without bond.

Pollard was arraigned in court Wednesday morning and will have a status hearing on June 21 at 9 a.m.

19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges. (Richmond City Jail)

Edwards also confirmed the two victims who died are 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith.

Jackson received his diploma moments before he was shot.

Police said the five other victims who sustained gunshot wounds have now non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards also confirmed four other males, ages 14, 42, 55 and 58, were injured but are expected to be okay.

Six others sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire. Three reported needing to be transported to the hospital for anxiety, two were injured from falls, and a 9-year-old was hit by a car as they were running away from the area. That child is also expected to be okay.

During Wednesday’s press conference, police also confirmed that the 9-year-old injured was related to Jackson and Smith.

Police said that this shooting was targeted and that Jackson and Pollard knew each other. Officers tell NBC12 that the two had an ongoing dispute that lasted for about a year.

Investigators have not determined at this time if the shooting is gang-related.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras says that schools will be closed Wednesday, and remaining graduations have been postponed.

Kamras has not said if schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

Richmond Police provide an update on a mass shooting that left a father and son dead and injured several others.

