William Fleming High School celebrates graduating class

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seniors at William Fleming High School will walk across the stage at the Berglund Center ushing in a new chapter in their lives.

Roanoke City Public Schools will celebrate hundreds of students’ accomplishments during high school graduation ceremonies this week.

Patrick Henry High School student will graduate Thursday.

WDBJ7 had a chance to catch up with a few of the graduating seniors before the big day, and they say they’re nervous-- but are ready for the next adventure.

”You know, we have like over 300 students about to graduate. It’s crazy. Big experience you can only graduate once, so just got to do it, you know, go after it and chase your dreams, not theirs,” said Alejandro Martinez a 2023 William Fleming High School graduate.

“To all those younger classmen and all the other schools -- good luck. You’re going to need it and do your work and all that strength and when you get this moment you get it’s gonna feel right nice ride nice and high the waves let it fly baby straight up like that,” said Cameron Whitt a 2023 William Fleming High School graduate.

More than 750 students will graduate from Roanoke City Public Schools this week.

Both ceremonies will take place at 10:00 a.m. today and tomorrow at the Berglund Center.

Friends, family, and loved ones are encouraged to arrive at the commencement early.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.