7@Four previews A Day At The Lake at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Bill Butterfield, the President of the Smith Mountain Lake Association, joins 7@Four to talk about the upcoming “A Day At The Lake,” event being held on June 10th.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The association says parking and entry to the event are free.

For more information on “A Day At The Lake,” click here.

