7@Four previews A Day At The Lake at Smith Mountain Lake
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Bill Butterfield, the President of the Smith Mountain Lake Association, joins 7@Four to talk about the upcoming “A Day At The Lake,” event being held on June 10th.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The association says parking and entry to the event are free.
For more information on “A Day At The Lake,” click here.
