Blue Ridge Parkway project near Roanoke completed

Blue Ridge Parkway.
Blue Ridge Parkway.(Education Images/Getty Images)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Park Service says the slope repairs on the Blue Ridge Parkway between milepost 121.4 and 136 are complete.

The reconstruction was due to a storm that occurred in the spring of 2020.

Due to material supply chain issues, the previously announced bridge projects at mileposts 61.6 and 121.4 are estimated to begin in late June. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September, and will primarily be managed with single lane daytime closures/

