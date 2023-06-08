Clear bag policy in-place for Darius Rucker concert

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Darius Rucker will perform at Elmwood Park on June 15th.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc is implementing a clear bag policy for the concert for safety precautions.

A clear bag policy includes the following:

-One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag

-Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

-Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

-Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection

DRI says all bags will be checked before entering the event.

