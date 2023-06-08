Birthdays
Clear bag policy in-place for Darius Rucker concert

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Darius Rucker will perform at Elmwood Park on June 15th.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc is implementing a clear bag policy for the concert for safety precautions.

A clear bag policy includes the following:

-One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag

-Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

-Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

-Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection

DRI says all bags will be checked before entering the event.

For more information on the concert, click here.

