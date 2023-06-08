Danville PD needs help finding person involved in hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person involved in a hit-and-run that happened in May.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Loyal and S. Ridge Streets around 10:30 p.m. on May 27.

Anyone who is able to positively identify the driver of the photographed car or provide additional information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

