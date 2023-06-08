Danville and Pittsylvania County see major tourism rebrand; ‘Visit SoSi’

DANVILLE/PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southside region has a new tourism brand that invites both visitors and locals to take a fresh look at the region and see the many activities southside has to offer.

Visit SoSi stands for Visit Southside.

The strategy and designs were a result of a community led process that included research, focus groups, and over 2,000 surveys.

“This brand is going to need to be evergreen and stand the test of time,” said Lisa Meriwether, Tourism Manager for the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism. “So, it’s fun, sassy, and welcoming.”

The branding is a way to show both locals and visitors that there is ‘so’ much to ‘see’ in the community.

“We promised our community that we would give them a tourism brand that was not necessarily comfortable, but that they could see themselves in. When you think about the reason for tourism for the locals, it’s for them to have a sense of community pride about where they live and work and play,” said Meriwether.

Along with the apparel, there is now a new Visit SoSi travel guide full of places to eat, shop, and have fun.

“We have a really amazing foodie scene going on here in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Our attractions and our shopping means door swings and cash register rings. We want people to see all the great things there are to see and do. We want to have those experiences turn into dollars and, in doing so, it helps to provide additional services for our own local community,” added Meriwether.

Visit SoSi is one the first major tourism rebrands Southside has ever seen.

“If you can’t invite someone to come into your community, and see the community, and understand the community, how in the world, are you ever going to get them to bring their business or even move here? So, when you talk about brands, this is a big deal. This is probably one of the first big tourism brands that has stamped not only the city, but the county,” explained Meriwether.

They will be launching a Visit SoSi website with a map and event calendar this fall.

