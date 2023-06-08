Danville’s first annual Ballou Beach Bash to take place at Ballou Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is bringing the beach to the city.

The first annual Ballou Beach Bash will take place at Ballou Park this Saturday.

The outdoor event will feature a concert by a beach music band from North Carolina, The Castaways. They will perform a mix of beach, soul and rock music.

Kona Ice and Uncle Al’s will also be there to serve ice cream and hot dogs.

“What sparked this was we wanted to kick start summer and have a nice family event to get the seniors and community members out to have a really great time together and enjoy the music,” said Bailey Cline, Program Coordinator at Ballou Recreation Center.

Ballou Beach Bash begins at 7 Saturday night and admission is free.

Danville Parks and Recreation is asking guests to bring their own chairs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.