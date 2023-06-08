Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville’s first annual Ballou Beach Bash to take place at Ballou Park

Ballou Beach Bash
Ballou Beach Bash(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is bringing the beach to the city.

The first annual Ballou Beach Bash will take place at Ballou Park this Saturday.

The outdoor event will feature a concert by a beach music band from North Carolina, The Castaways. They will perform a mix of beach, soul and rock music.

Kona Ice and Uncle Al’s will also be there to serve ice cream and hot dogs.

“What sparked this was we wanted to kick start summer and have a nice family event to get the seniors and community members out to have a really great time together and enjoy the music,” said Bailey Cline, Program Coordinator at Ballou Recreation Center.

Ballou Beach Bash begins at 7 Saturday night and admission is free.

Danville Parks and Recreation is asking guests to bring their own chairs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Air Quality Alert Remains Active All Day Thursday.
Air quality alert in effect as smoke continues to plague our area
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest co-founder “parts ways” with event
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns
Brandy Parker mugshot.
Lynchburg woman charged in one-year-old child’s death

Latest News

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his story
FILE IMAGE
Trio of tractor thieves identified after investigation leads to South Carolina
Brain Injury Services Of Southwest Virginia Helps Brain Injury Survivors
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended