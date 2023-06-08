Early donation period for GiveLocalNRV Day 2023 up and running

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profits in the New River Valley are getting ready for 10th anniversary of GiveLocalNRV Day.

The Community Foundation of the NRV has more than 100 non-profits lined up for this year’s fundraiser.

Give Local Day runs from noon to noon on June 28-29, but people can donate to their favorite organizations now.

“There’s something for anyone,” Assistant Director of the Community Foundation of the NRV Lindsey Gleason said. “If you’re a donor who doesn’t know kind of what’s happening locally, nonprofit wise, if you’re interested in animals, health, poverty, the environment, the list goes on, we have an organization that would love to get a donation from you.”

Overall, the community foundation has a goal to raise over $500,000 for non-profits during this year’s giving day.

To look at the list of non-profits click here.

