Fleet Feet Roanoke hosts 7th annual “The Big Run” at Fallon Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Global Running Day, Fleet Feet Roanoke hosted its 7th annual “The Big Run” at Fallon Park. That wasn’t it though, they also hosted “The Big Fun” and had the kids involved for “The Little Run.” More than 250 people signed up to get in on the action.

“It’s always been a charitable event, supporting Project Forward. And now with my ownership of Fleet Feet, I have my charity Smiles4Tab, and all the money will be going towards Smiles4Tab for this event and then the beneficiary of that charity for this particular event will be David Schultz’s family,” said Matt Thompson, owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke.

Thompson shared that David Schultz was a former Fleet Feet Roanoke employee, Schultz died in a car accident in May. All the money raised from the event is going to Schultz’s wife and son.

“We want to be able to support his family any way we can and this is one way the community can come together and do that.”

Thompson took over as owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke in December 2022 and said he’s proud to continue the many traditions that come with it.

“My team is is superb, right and I invest a lot of time in my team and that allows us to do more. I say, we build the foundation, if we don’t have the foundation solid, then we can’t do other things. So the foundation, the store is rock solid, so allows me to go out and explore with the city, explore the big run, explore other opportunities that’s going to be the next things that we’re doing.”

