Football coach Brent Pry speaks at Virginia Tech event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday evening, Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry visited with Hokie fans at the Hotel Roanoke for the final stop of the Tailgate Tour. Coach Pry said before the start of the event, that community support like this is part of what makes Virginia Tech so special.

“We’re outreaching everywhere we can and we appreciate the support. We can’t do it without them. It’s going to take all of us and to get this thing running. But I’ll say this, I don’t know if I’ve been around a program with a losing record that has as much momentum, excitement, and encouragement behind it as ours,” he noted.

The first football game of the season will be in Blacksburg on September 2nd against Old Dominion.

