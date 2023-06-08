Glenvar boy’s Tennis wins Class 2 state title

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glenvar boy’s tennis team took to the court early Thursday morning, looking to finish what they’ve been building towards- a class 2 state championship.

The Highlanders would take on Burton down at Virginia Tech for the title.

Leaving singles, the Highlanders were out to a strong 4 to 2 lead, needing just one more win to secure the state title.

The clinching moment would come at the hands of Glenvar senior Blaine Bishop who has been thinking about this moment ever since last season’s loss in the semi’s.

“It feels amazing. I’ve been playing for three years and I’ve been wanting this,” he begins. “I think for us to become as close as we have, we have to be a brotherhood, a family, not just teammates. One we can rely on not just on the court but also off the courts.”

“It’s huge for us,” adds head coach Bob Haynie. “I think we’ve got a lot of young players that learned a lot this year and will be ready to go next year. The table is set for next year and I can’t wait to see what it going to happen next year or the year after.”

This is the first championship for the program since the 1990′s.

