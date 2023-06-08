Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Glenvar boy’s Tennis wins Class 2 state title

Glenvar Boy's Tennis Class 2 State Champions
Glenvar Boy's Tennis Class 2 State Champions(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glenvar boy’s tennis team took to the court early Thursday morning, looking to finish what they’ve been building towards- a class 2 state championship.

The Highlanders would take on Burton down at Virginia Tech for the title.

Leaving singles, the Highlanders were out to a strong 4 to 2 lead, needing just one more win to secure the state title.

The clinching moment would come at the hands of Glenvar senior Blaine Bishop who has been thinking about this moment ever since last season’s loss in the semi’s.

“It feels amazing. I’ve been playing for three years and I’ve been wanting this,” he begins. “I think for us to become as close as we have, we have to be a brotherhood, a family, not just teammates. One we can rely on not just on the court but also off the courts.”

“It’s huge for us,” adds head coach Bob Haynie. “I think we’ve got a lot of young players that learned a lot this year and will be ready to go next year. The table is set for next year and I can’t wait to see what it going to happen next year or the year after.”

This is the first championship for the program since the 1990′s.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Air Quality Alert Remains Active All Day Thursday.
Air quality alert in effect as smoke continues to plague our area
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest co-founder “parts ways” with event
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns
Brandy Parker mugshot.
Lynchburg woman charged in one-year-old child’s death

Latest News

Glenvar Boy's Tennis Wins Class 2 State Title
Glenvar Boy's Tennis Wins Class 2 State Title
George Wythe Girl's Tennis Lose State Championship To Rappahannock
George Wythe Girl's Tennis Lose State Championship To Rappahannock
Lanto Junior Championship
the Lanto Junior Championship concludes in Blacksburg
Football Coach Brent Pry Speaks at Virginia Tech Event in Roanoke