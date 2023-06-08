Humble Hustle Company to host “Ignite Your Purpose Conference” to inspire Roanoke Valley middle and high school girls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Humble Hustle Company works to empower black youth in our hometowns, and also connects communities in a variety of ways.

On Saturday, June 10 it’s hosting an important event for middle and high school girls called “Ignite Your Purpose.”

According to organizers, the event offers girls a chance to explore various career paths, gain additional insight on their mental health and emotional intelligence, as well as have opportunities to “conceptualize professionalism and adulthood.”

“Ignite Your Purpose” will also offer the following workshops:

College Readiness

Mental Health

Social Media

S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math)

Entrepreneurship & Financial Literacy

Self-confidence and Leadership Development

For more information about Saturday’s conference at Hollins University, click this link.

