Humble Hustle Company to host “Ignite Your Purpose Conference” to inspire Roanoke Valley middle and high school girls

The event is happening Saturday, June 10 at Hollins University from 8 am until 2 pm
Event for area middle and high school-aged girls at Hollins University June 10
Event for area middle and high school-aged girls at Hollins University June 10(Humble Hustle Company)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Humble Hustle Company works to empower black youth in our hometowns, and also connects communities in a variety of ways.

On Saturday, June 10 it’s hosting an important event for middle and high school girls called “Ignite Your Purpose.”

According to organizers, the event offers girls a chance to explore various career paths, gain additional insight on their mental health and emotional intelligence, as well as have opportunities to “conceptualize professionalism and adulthood.”

“Ignite Your Purpose” will also offer the following workshops:

College Readiness

Mental Health

Social Media

S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math)

Entrepreneurship & Financial Literacy

Self-confidence and Leadership Development

For more information about Saturday’s conference at Hollins University, click this link.

