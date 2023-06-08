Birthdays
Lynchburg wins 2023 D3 baseball championship

Lynchburg Hornets
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In their first-ever D3 baseball championship appearance, the Lynchburg Hornets claim the national title over the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 7-6.

Lynchburg won Game 1 with a 5-2 berth before falling to Johns Hopkins 11-6 in Game 2 earlier today. In a double-header winner-take-all comeback, the Hornets scored their winning runs in the fifth inning off the bat of Jackson Harding — a 3-RBI double for the lead that Johns Hopkins did not recover from.

