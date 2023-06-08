Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Tractor rear ended
Tractor rear ended(Forest Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in the hospital today after a tractor was rear ended.

The Forest Fire Department says the collision happened on Route 460 at Owens Market.

The tractor was pushed into west bound traffic. The driver of the tractor was taken to a local hospital.

The crash caused the east right lane and right shoulder to close.

Tractor rear ended
Tractor rear ended(Forest Fire Department)

The Forest Fire Department wants to remind everyone to be alert and aware of farming equipment moving throughout the community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Air Quality Alert Remains Active All Day Thursday.
Air quality alert in effect as smoke continues to plague our area
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest co-founder “parts ways” with event
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns
Brandy Parker mugshot.
Lynchburg woman charged in one-year-old child’s death

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
Plane Crash
Plane Crash
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
All lanes of Orange Ave NW from 10th St to Gainsboro Road are closed.
Orange Avenue back open after crash closure