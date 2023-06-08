One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in the hospital today after a tractor was rear ended.

The Forest Fire Department says the collision happened on Route 460 at Owens Market.

The tractor was pushed into west bound traffic. The driver of the tractor was taken to a local hospital.

The crash caused the east right lane and right shoulder to close.

Tractor rear ended (Forest Fire Department)

The Forest Fire Department wants to remind everyone to be alert and aware of farming equipment moving throughout the community.

