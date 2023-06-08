Organization Helps Families Navigate Life After Brain Injuries
All services are free to those who need them
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brain injuries change lives and an organization in Southwest Virginia helps support families as they navigate the challenges that come with being a brain injury survivor.
Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia joined Here @ Home on World Brain Tumor Day on June 8 to discuss the resources they offer.
Listen to the conversation to learn more about what consists of a brain injury and how families can connect with case managers, telehealth and advocacy resources.
