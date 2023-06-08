Birthdays
Patrick Henry High School to celebrate new class of graduating seniors

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools continues to celebrate its newest class of graduating seniors at Patrick Henry High School.

The school district says they are excited to celebrate what the students have accomplished this school year.

Students say they’re ready to celebrate a new chapter in their lives.

“I am excited. I am really excited to graduate. I have been waiting to graduate out of high school,” said Vanasia Vincent a 2023 Patrick Henry High School graduate.

More than 750 students graduate from Roanoke City Schools this week. Patrick Henry’s commencement ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Berglund Center.

