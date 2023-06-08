Radford Army Ammunition Plant welcomes new commander

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Adrien Humphreys is the new woman in command at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

On June 8, the plant celebrated the change with a ceremony honoring former commander, Russell Jones, and welcoming in the new commander, Humphreys.

“Radford is vital to the national security of this country and to be its commander is an honor and a privilege,” Humphreys said.

She comes to the NRV from Ohio and says she’s excited to experience all the region has to offer.

“What I’m looking forward to on the professional side is continuing to rich legacy of people, readiness and modernization,” Humphreys said. “On a personal side, I’m an outdoor enthusiast so looking forward to exploring the New River Valley Radford all the hiking trails.”

She plans to hit the ground running at the plant and says the transition has been smooth so far.

“One of the biggest things that we have that’s going on here is is a lot of modernization effort,” Humphreys said.

She says that aspect of “modernization” is important in many ways to the success of the operation in Radford.

“I will continue to focus on environmental and safety and compliance,” she said. “I’ll continue to focus on the safety of our workforce and and keeping this community engaged.”

