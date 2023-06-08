Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Radford Army Ammunition Plant welcomes new commander

Change of Command ceremony
Change of Command ceremony(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Adrien Humphreys is the new woman in command at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

On June 8, the plant celebrated the change with a ceremony honoring former commander, Russell Jones, and welcoming in the new commander, Humphreys.

“Radford is vital to the national security of this country and to be its commander is an honor and a privilege,” Humphreys said.

She comes to the NRV from Ohio and says she’s excited to experience all the region has to offer.

“What I’m looking forward to on the professional side is continuing to rich legacy of people, readiness and modernization,” Humphreys said. “On a personal side, I’m an outdoor enthusiast so looking forward to exploring the New River Valley Radford all the hiking trails.”

She plans to hit the ground running at the plant and says the transition has been smooth so far.

“One of the biggest things that we have that’s going on here is is a lot of modernization effort,” Humphreys said.

She says that aspect of “modernization” is important in many ways to the success of the operation in Radford.

“I will continue to focus on environmental and safety and compliance,” she said. “I’ll continue to focus on the safety of our workforce and and keeping this community engaged.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Air Quality Alert Remains Active All Day Thursday.
Air quality alert in effect as smoke continues to plague our area
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest co-founder “parts ways” with event
Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.
Radford City Public Schools superintendent resigns
Brandy Parker mugshot.
Lynchburg woman charged in one-year-old child’s death

Latest News

GiveLocalNRV Day 2023
Early donation period for GiveLocalNRV Day 2023 up and running
Virginia Children's Theatre launching emergency fundraising campaign.
Virginia Children’s Theatre launches emergency fundraising campaign
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Clear bag policy in-place for Darius Rucker concert
Ignite Your Purpose Conference for middle and high school- aged girls