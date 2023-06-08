Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame celebrated 50 years of champions, mourns loss of Matt Chandler

50 years of RVGHOF Tournament Champions
50 years of RVGHOF Tournament Champions(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday evening some of the most talented men to swing a golf club in the area attended a special event celebrating half a century of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Tournament. “The idea was formed basically just to try to get everyone here for the 50th anniversary,” notes Darrell Craft of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame. “So in 25 years from now, someone could look back and say, ‘look, here’s the first 50 years summed up in one night.’”

“We have most of the champions back tonight, which is very exciting. It’s great to see some old friends and really some old enemies,” laughs five time tournament champion Dicky Linkous. “When we were younger, we were a little a little hotter under the collar and love beating each other.”

At the time the dinner was planned, all 33 champions of the tournament were alive, and most were able to attend, but just last week, one of the most decorated area golfers passed away.

“Unfortunately, this ribbon that I have on me, represents the passing of Matt Chandler, who was a great champion that won this event five times,” explains Craft.

“I’ve had a chance to see a lot of great golfers, and Matt was one of the greatest arm players I’ve ever seen,” adds Linkous.

He also noted that one of Chandler’s greatest traits was his humility.

“Never heard him say anything in a braggadocious manner. He was just a good player.”

So with 24 Champions in attendance, the men celebrated their community and their accomplishments by keeping them front of mind, and close to heart.

“When I spoke to Matt, Matt, on April 18th, he told me that he would do anything for me. Even though Matt’s game was very good, when it came to local golf, Matt always found a place in his calendar to play in this event. Matt wanted to be here tonight and Matt would have been here tonight had he not passed.” Says craft.

Matt Chandler was set to be inducted into the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame this November.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Missing Pulaski County teen found safe
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say

Latest News

Coach Brent Pry speaks at Virginia Tech event in Roanoke
Football coach Brent Pry speaks at Virginia Tech event in Roanoke
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
VHSL highlights from around the Roanoke Valley 6/6/23
VHSL Highlights from Roanoke Valley
VHSL Highlights from Roanoke Valley
Harmful Algal Bloom
Virginia Department of Health warns of Harmful Algal Bloom in Smith Mountain Lake