Several people rescued from Lynchburg apartment fire

James Crossing Apartments
(Lynchburg Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Several people were evacuated from a fire at an apartment complex this afternoon in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Fire Department says firefighters rescued one woman from an upstairs apartment at James Crossing Apartments. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say no firefighters were injured in fighting the fire and that it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

