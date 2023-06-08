Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Soul Box Project on display at Valley View Mall through June

The Soul Box Project aims to bring awareness to the impact that gun violence has on communities.
The Soul Box Project aims to bring awareness to the impact that gun violence has on communities.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s hard to miss the dozens of hand folded origami soul boxes on the second floor of Valley View Mall. Some are a part of the national project, but if you look below, you might recognize some of the names which were made by the families of Roanoke area gun violence victims.

“It’s a way for people to experience some healing, which is terribly important when we talk about the traumatic effects of gun violence in our community,” said Joe Cobb, vice-mayor of Roanoke and chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission and Artist in Residence Jane Gabrielle McCadden worked together to have the project on display in June. It aims to bring awareness to the impact that gun violence has on communities. Those who made it possible are hoping the powerful message will catch the eye of mall-goers.

“Empathy is a superpower, right? Anybody can access empathy. And that’s what I’m trying to drive with much of my art is to get people to put themselves in someone else’s shoes. If you can reach that empathy, you can increase your capacity to love,” said McCadden.

“Even helping someone spend some time connecting in a different way, folding the origami box, having a conversation about what peace means in their life, where they feel peaceful, where they feel safe, where they don’t feel safe, helps them imagine what it’s like to be someone who’s been affected by gun violence,” said Douglas Jackson, arts and culture coordinator for the City of Roanoke.

Along with the boxes, there is a sign that shows that around every 18 months at least 98 people are hurt or killed by gunfire in Roanoke. In 2023 so far, that number is at least 30.

“Visibility is important. Oftentimes, when there is an injury or a death, we begin to see the stories of the loss of the person. And as soon as we see that, we know that they have a family, they have loved ones, they have neighbors, they have classmates, they have colleagues,” said Cobb.

The display includes a sign showing where families can get the help they need after these tragedies and that they aren’t alone. The display is located on the second floor of Valley View Mall near Hollister and will be there until June 30.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly
Council is looking to adopt the inclusionary zoning ordinance
Curfew for minors amended in Roanoke through summer
14-year-old Haylee King, reported missing from Pulaski County.
Missing Pulaski County teen found safe
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say

Latest News

More than 250 people came out for the 7th annual "The Big Run" at Fallon Park Wednesday night.
Fleet Feet Roanoke hosts 7th annual “The Big Run” at Fallon Park
The Virginia Air Pollution Control Board has voted to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
Virginia Air Pollution Control Board votes to leave Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
6-year-old Kingston Campbell and his mother Shay Fowler.
‘You killed a child’ Grieving Mother demands justice after 6-year-old was shot while in bed
FILE - Ring doorbell camera
Lynchburg Peacemakers installing cameras to help community feel safe