Trio of tractor thieves identified after investigation leads to South Carolina

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested with a third wanted for grand larceny in the thefts of tractors in May.

On May 26 at around 5:40 p.m., surveillance camera caught a man and a woman loading a John Deere 2025 R compact utility tractor, valued at $20,000, being loaded onto a trailer pulled by a black Jeep. This happened on Wards Road in Rustburg, in front of Phillips Equipment.

One day later on May 27 at about 8:30 p.m., security camera caught two men loading a Kubota RTV, valued at $22,000, onto a trailer attached to a white Jeep. The Kubota RTV was taken from Kubota on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

On June 1, the Investigations Division of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office got word that the stolen tractor from Phillips Equipment had been seen in Henry County by a deputy. The deputy identified the people with the tractor and the pair matched the two caught on the surveillance camera taking the tractor.

The next day on June 2, investigators from Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to Henry County to the place the tractor had previously been spotted. The tractor was no longer on the property, but arrest warrants were obtained for Chad Lee Reed, 38, and Heather Leigh Davis, 33, both of Axton, VA, for theft of the tractor from Philips Equipment. Davis was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on an unrelated charge. Reed was later arrested in Davidson County, North Carolina on unrelated charges.

On June 6, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Conway, South Carolina as they continued to look into the thefts. Their investigation led them to a home in Conway where they found the stolen John Deere tractor from Phillips Equipment.

While in Conway South Carolina it was determined, the suspects in this investigation, Davis and Reed, had fraudulently obtained two Ford Mustangs and a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, as part of the transaction involving the John Deere Tractor. Investigators with the Martinsville Police Department recovered the two stolen Ford Mustangs outside a residence in their city. The stolen Harley Davidson Motorcycle was also recovered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

While investigating the theft of the Kubota RTV, Investigators identified the two men caught on surveillance video as Chad Reed and his brother Dayton Lee Reed, Jr.,41, of Martinsville, Va.

Arrested: Chad Lee Reed

5/26 Larceny from Phillips Equipment

5/27 Larceny from Kubota of Lynchburg

Arrested: Heather Leigh Davis

5/26/ Larceny from Phillips Equipment

Wanted: Dayton Lee Reed, Jr.

5/27 Larceny from Kubota of Lynchburg

Anyone with additional information regarding these investigations or suspects is asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie or Captain T.A. Emerson at (434) 332-9580.

