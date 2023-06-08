Virginia Children’s Theatre launches emergency fundraising campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Children’s Theatre is asking you to help them continue helping youth in the area.

The non-profit launched an emergency fundraising campaign to relieve the debt acquired related to rising costs for their main-stage productions.

Leaders say the end of government funding, inflation, and supply chain shortages have driven up their costs by 30 percent. But at the same time, they can’t raise ticket prices because they want to remain affordable for all families. They add that audience numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic numbers as they expected. So, the revenue didn’t make up for the costs.

The latest production of ‘A Whole New World’ set to run from July 28-29th is now canceled due to financial struggles.

Leaders are hoping the community will help them continue their mission of impacting kids, families, and schools.

“You know we’ve had kids you know who’ve said being in classes with you saved my life. I mean some kids are just having such a miserable time at school you know the kids that they meet through our program are their only friends,” said Managing Director Jeanne Bollendorf. “And it’s just bigger than what people realize.”

Bollendorf said the non-profit has been able to keep all staff on board and has not been forced to make difficult decisions.

“Unlike so many other regional theatres across the nation, Virginia Children’s Theatre was able to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. Moving productions to outdoor locations, offering creative ways to participate in classes and camps, and receiving government funding all helped VCT not only stay open but thrive during such an unknown time. When so many other arts organizations were forced to close their doors and cease operations, VCT was able to provide top-notch, quality programming for students throughout the Roanoke Valley and beyond,” said a representative of the organization.

Click here to donate to the organization.

“For 15 years Virginia Children’s Theatre has been dedicated to inspiring, empowering, and transforming the lives of the theatre makers and audiences of tomorrow,” added Bollendorf. “We want to be transparent about our current situation, but we cannot forge this next path alone. This is a heartfelt plea to the public: we are in need of your help and financial support in order to continue serving area youth. We must raise the necessary funds to go forward. Please consider making a gift to VCT to help us retire this debt. The time is now.”

