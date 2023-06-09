7@seven: Top local headlines for June 9, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ)- WDBJ’s newest show, 7@7, discusses the top seven local headlines of the day. Here’s a recap:

1. TRUMP INDICTMENT

Former President Donald Trump will appear in court Tuesday after being indicted on 37 charges from his classified document scandal.

The 49 page indictment was unsealed in Miami this afternoon including: unlawful retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and making false statements.

Investigators say Trump had a secret plan of attack against Iran among the files and shared classified information with visitors to his golf club in New Jersey. Trump has referred to these statements a hoax and claims he is innocent.

2. AIR QUALITY

The New River Valley is still in the yellow range in terms of air quality after the Canadian wildfires. Those suffering from lung problems, kids, and the elderly should limit their time outside.

3. PULASKI NEW SUPERINTENDENT

Pulaski County Public Schools has a new superintendent, Rob Graham. Graham will be moving from Radford City Schools to Pulaski. There were roughly 20 applicants who applied from as far away as Alaska. Board members say they chose Graham and believes he’ll be a great fit for the county.

4. CARILION DRONE RESEARCH

Carilion Clinic and Drone Up are partnering for a study to improve health care delivery. A three-week trial will explore how drone technology can carry medical supplies and help reduce delivery times and costs.

The company is set to operate and launch within a 1.5-mile approved zone. The drones have a live stream camera to monitor navigation but do not include video recording.

5. WOMEN WARRIORS

Female veterans living in Southwest Virginia will be honored with their own ceremony for the first time this weekend celebrating 75 years since women were allowed to serve in the military.

The ceremony is for women who have served or who are currently serving. There will be a guest speaker from the national guard and free food. The event is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion on Apperson Drive in Salem.

6. FRANKIE’S HOT SAUCE

Nine-year-old Frankie Martinez of South Boston is raising money to continue his hot sauce business. Frankie’s Spicy Farm was supposed to just be a 4-H project, but just like his vegetables, it kept growing.

Last year, he sold around 1,400 hundred bottles of his homemade hot sauce at the local farmer’s market and through online orders.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture got word of his success and asked him to get FDA approval before selling again. He has raised $4,500 of the $10,000 dollars required to commercially produce his hot sauce.

7) COMING UP TONIGHT

