Air quality concerns linger in western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A haze hung over the Roanoke Valley, as visitors to Mill Mountain took in the view Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve certainly seen more smoke apparent here than from a lower elevation,” Martin Skelly told WDBJ7.

Skelly and his sister Margaret Mulcahy were with family members visiting from out of town. And Skelly was hoping his daughter would be able to catch a flight out of New York.

“We’re waiting to find out if those planes are actually flying, because they may close the air space up in New York,” he said.

Right now in western Virginia, the impact is limited, but Carilion Clinic Family Physician Dr. Christopher Mertes says air quality is a concern for those who are most vulnerable.

“Symptoms might be as small as some irritated eyes, irritated nose and throat, but then if you get to lung irritation in healthy people it might not bother them, but for people who have lung disease, asthma, heart disease it can start to cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, and for the vulnerable create a medical emergency,” he said in an interview.

The good news, says WDBJ7 Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell, is that we should see some improvement soon.

“So what we’re going to see over the next couple of days will still be some haze, some milky skies,” Maxwell said. “We could have more air quality reports issued, so that’s something you’ll want to monitor and keep up-to-date with, but I think past the weekend our weather pattern is going to change, so we should start to see some improvement with our air quality.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.