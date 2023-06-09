Forest native dies in medical emergency crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Forest man died in a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County Friday.

The crash occurred at 7:05 a.m. on Perrowville Road, one-tenth of a mile north of Farmington Road.

56-year-old William Canfield was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Perrowville Road when police believe he had a medical emergency before the crash occurred.

Canfield died at the scene.

