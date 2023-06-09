Forest native dies in medical emergency crash
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Forest man died in a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County Friday.
The crash occurred at 7:05 a.m. on Perrowville Road, one-tenth of a mile north of Farmington Road.
56-year-old William Canfield was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Perrowville Road when police believe he had a medical emergency before the crash occurred.
Canfield died at the scene.
