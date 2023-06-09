Friday VHSL semifinal scoreboard
Multiple teams qualified for Saturday’s state championships!
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The VHSL spring sports jubilees kicked off around the Commonwealth on Friday, with Classes 1 and 2 holding semifinals around Salem and Botetourt County. State championships are set to follow on Saturday!
Baseball
Class 3:
Caroline 9, Cave Spring 7
New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 8
Class 2:
Patrick County 10, Buckingham 3
Poquoson 5, Alleghany 4
Class 1:
Auburn 5, Lancaster 0
Softball
Class 4:
Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7
Class 3:
York 12, Cave Spring 9
Northside 1, New Kent 0
Class 2:
James River 2, King William 1
Class 1:
Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0
Boys Soccer
Class 4:
Jamestown 2, Jefferson Forest 0
Class 2:
Clarke County 2, Radford 1
Glenvar 5, Poquoson 1
Class 1:
Westmoreland 2, Giles 1
Northampton 4, Galax 1
Girls Soccer
Class 2:
Clarke County 6, Glenvar 0
Class 1:
Auburn 2, Riverheads 1
Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0
