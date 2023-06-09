Friday VHSL semifinal scoreboard

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The VHSL spring sports jubilees kicked off around the Commonwealth on Friday, with Classes 1 and 2 holding semifinals around Salem and Botetourt County. State championships are set to follow on Saturday!

Baseball

Class 3:

Caroline 9, Cave Spring 7

New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 8

Class 2:

Patrick County 10, Buckingham 3

Poquoson 5, Alleghany 4

Class 1:

Auburn 5, Lancaster 0

Softball

Class 4:

Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7

Class 3:

York 12, Cave Spring 9

Northside 1, New Kent 0

Class 2:

James River 2, King William 1

Class 1:

Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0

Boys Soccer

Class 4:

Jamestown 2, Jefferson Forest 0

Class 2:

Clarke County 2, Radford 1

Glenvar 5, Poquoson 1

Class 1:

Westmoreland 2, Giles 1

Northampton 4, Galax 1

Girls Soccer

Class 2:

Clarke County 6, Glenvar 0

Class 1:

Auburn 2, Riverheads 1

Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.