Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man wanted in the 1984 killing of a Florida woman has been arrested in California nearly four decades later, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were traveling to San Diego County to interview Donald Michael Santini, who was being held in jail following his arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton, located south of Tampa.

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Wood’s body was found in a watery ditch three days after she went missing on June 6 of that year. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body, WFTS-TV reported.

“We are aware of this arrest and have sent detectives to interview Santini, while we await extradition,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This arrest allows us to reexamine evidence collected in 1984 using the technology of today, as the case is now considered open once again.”

Online jail records said Santini, 65, was arrested as a fugitive. He was scheduled to appear in court in San Diego County on Friday. Records had no listing of an attorney for Santini who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, shares his story
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Our poor air quality will lead to beautiful sunsets across the region.
Smoke continues to cause hazy sunshine across the area
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Latest News

FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
"Giselle" is the story of a peasant girl who falls for a nobleman disguised as a peasant
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Giselle” coming to the Jefferson Center
Authorities confirmed Thursday that the body of Madeline Kingsbury has been found.
Remains of missing Minnesota mother found
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president