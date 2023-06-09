Halifax County SPCA helps find home for eight-year-old “Grandpa”

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Paws and Claws SPCA recently helped a senior dog get adopted and get medical care.

Grandpa is around eight years old and was suffering from a skin infection and intestinal worms. He was at risk for euthanasia at the county animal shelter due to limited space.

The SPCA put out a plea on Facebook saying that they would cover the medical costs if someone would adopt him.

Catherine Clardy saw the post and was immediately knew she wanted to save him.

They are trying to decide on a new name for him since they already have a beagle who is 16 years old.

“He’s the official senior in the house,” said Catherine Clardy, South Boston resident. “So, I don’t know if the name Grandpa can stay because he’s technically our grandpa. But, with him being the senior, I’ve never seen him get so excited when he saw him coming in. So, I’m curious to see how those two bond.”

Grandpa loves his new owners and his new furry siblings almost as much as he loves to eat treats.

The Halifax County Paws and Claws SPCA covers half of every adoption fee at the local animal shelter making it only $20 to adopt.

