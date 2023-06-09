Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Halifax County SPCA helps find home for eight-year-old “Grandpa”

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Paws and Claws SPCA recently helped a senior dog get adopted and get medical care.

Grandpa is around eight years old and was suffering from a skin infection and intestinal worms. He was at risk for euthanasia at the county animal shelter due to limited space.

The SPCA put out a plea on Facebook saying that they would cover the medical costs if someone would adopt him.

Catherine Clardy saw the post and was immediately knew she wanted to save him.

They are trying to decide on a new name for him since they already have a beagle who is 16 years old.

“He’s the official senior in the house,” said Catherine Clardy, South Boston resident. “So, I don’t know if the name Grandpa can stay because he’s technically our grandpa. But, with him being the senior, I’ve never seen him get so excited when he saw him coming in. So, I’m curious to see how those two bond.”

Grandpa loves his new owners and his new furry siblings almost as much as he loves to eat treats.

The Halifax County Paws and Claws SPCA covers half of every adoption fee at the local animal shelter making it only $20 to adopt.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended
Stray shower possible today.
Stray rain possible for some; most remain dry & hazy

Latest News

Carilion Clinic and Drone Up are teaming up to explore drones delivering medicine supplies.
Carilion Clinic explores delivering medical supplies with drones
Hometown Veterans: Silverine Vineyard
‘They’re the unspoken heroes’ A special ceremony will recognized women veterans in Southwest Virginia
Frankie's Hot Sauce Business
Frankie's Hot Sauce Business
Women Warriors
Women Warriors