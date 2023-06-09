Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Giselle” coming to the Jefferson Center

Two shows on Saturday, June 10 at 2 and 7 pm
"Giselle" is the story of a peasant girl who falls for a nobleman disguised as a peasant
"Giselle" is the story of a peasant girl who falls for a nobleman disguised as a peasant(Roanoke Ballet Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Brothers Rolando and Daniel Sarabia grew up in a family of dancers.

“My father started everything-- and then we follow his steps. We love it,” says Rolando Sarabia.

The duo is now dancing together in the Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Giselle.”

“I’m very very excited to have him with the company doing this beautiful ballet of “Giselle,” says Rolando.

“Giselle” is the story of a peasant girl who falls for a nobleman disguised as a peasant, then dies of a broken heart, only to be born again through her love for him.

An intense plot, told for nearly two centuries through dance.

“It’s beautiful, romantic, tragedy,” says Rolando.

Rolando plays Hilarion, who in the ballet has an unrequited love for Giselle.

But it is Daniel who portrays the man Giselle falls for, Duke Albrecht, a role he’s excited to play.

“I’d done it before, the second act, but never the full length, so I’m so grateful he invited me to do this amazing and romantic ballet. It’s my favorite one, so I’m so happy,” says Daniel Sarabia.

And it’s clear that the brothers enjoy bringing the beauty of ballet to the Star City.

“I’m very happy to be doing this work with the Roanoke Ballet Theatre in Roanoke for Roanoke,” says Rolando.

For ticket information at the Jefferson Center, click this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, shares his story
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Our poor air quality will lead to beautiful sunsets across the region.
Smoke continues to cause hazy sunshine across the area
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Latest News

Hazy sunshine today with highs in the 70s.
Friday June 9, Morning FasCast
In a 5-1 vote, the Bedford County School Board approved changes to its policy on "teaching...
Bedford County School Board approves changes to policy on “teaching about controversial issues”
Pulaski County Public Schools
Robert Graham named new superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Air quality concerns linger in western Virginia.
Air quality concerns linger in western Virginia