HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Giselle” coming to the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Brothers Rolando and Daniel Sarabia grew up in a family of dancers.

“My father started everything-- and then we follow his steps. We love it,” says Rolando Sarabia.

The duo is now dancing together in the Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Giselle.”

“I’m very very excited to have him with the company doing this beautiful ballet of “Giselle,” says Rolando.

“Giselle” is the story of a peasant girl who falls for a nobleman disguised as a peasant, then dies of a broken heart, only to be born again through her love for him.

An intense plot, told for nearly two centuries through dance.

“It’s beautiful, romantic, tragedy,” says Rolando.

Rolando plays Hilarion, who in the ballet has an unrequited love for Giselle.

But it is Daniel who portrays the man Giselle falls for, Duke Albrecht, a role he’s excited to play.

“I’d done it before, the second act, but never the full length, so I’m so grateful he invited me to do this amazing and romantic ballet. It’s my favorite one, so I’m so happy,” says Daniel Sarabia.

And it’s clear that the brothers enjoy bringing the beauty of ballet to the Star City.

“I’m very happy to be doing this work with the Roanoke Ballet Theatre in Roanoke for Roanoke,” says Rolando.

For ticket information at the Jefferson Center, click this link.

