Organization looks for youth advocates to build healthy relationships

Advocates could be coaches, police officers, probation officers, etc.
By Natalie Faunce and Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization is working to prevent violence by teaching student athletes how to build healthy relationships and protect their mental health.

Total Action For Progress in Roanoke is offering a free workshop to train youth advocates in the nationally recognized Coaching Boys Into Men and Athletes As Leaders program.

Those youth advocates could be coaches, police officers, probation officers, social workers, teachers or anyone else who works with young people.

Djuan Hankins and Lateefah Trent are both leaders of TAP Youth Programs. They joined Here @ Home to explain more about the evidence-based violence prevention programs and how people can sign up.

The next workshop is June 15. You can sign up by contacting Djuan Hankins at 540-385-1445 or djuan.hankins@tapintohope.org.

