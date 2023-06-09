Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Parents arrested on child neglect charges in Tazewell County

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Tazewell County parents were arrested on child abuse charges, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

38-year-old Michael Stevenson and 20-year-old Selina Coleman were charged with multiple counts of Child Endangerment and Child Abuse Neglect with Serious Injury.

Deputies say the emergency services received a call on June 1st from Child Protective Services at Clinch Valley Medical Center requesting law enforcement respond to the hospital to investigate a case of serious child neglect. When deputies arrived, they were made aware of a 5-month-old child suffering from severe rodent bites, the child was brought in by Coleman. When authorities questioned Coleman, she told them a 15-month-old child was still at home with the father, Michael Stevenson.

CPS and deputies responded to the Sister Street area of Falls Mills and found that the 15-month-old child had been moved to an address on Indian Creek Rd in the Cedar Bluff area. Both children are staying with relatives and no contact with the parents is permitted.

Coleman and Stevenson are both being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Tazewell facility without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Our poor air quality will lead to beautiful sunsets across the region.
Smoke continues to cause hazy sunshine across the area
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Latest News

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds
Rob Graham Named Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Rob Graham Named Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board Approves Changes To Policy On “Teaching About Controversial Issues”
Bedford County School Board Approves Changes To Policy On “Teaching About Controversial Issues”
Recovery Ready Congregations Workshop happening in Roanoke Monday, June12
Partnership for Community Wellness reaching out to area congregations to help prevent overdoses and other risky behaviors in our hometowns