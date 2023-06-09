Parents arrested on child neglect charges in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Tazewell County parents were arrested on child abuse charges, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

38-year-old Michael Stevenson and 20-year-old Selina Coleman were charged with multiple counts of Child Endangerment and Child Abuse Neglect with Serious Injury.

Deputies say the emergency services received a call on June 1st from Child Protective Services at Clinch Valley Medical Center requesting law enforcement respond to the hospital to investigate a case of serious child neglect. When deputies arrived, they were made aware of a 5-month-old child suffering from severe rodent bites, the child was brought in by Coleman. When authorities questioned Coleman, she told them a 15-month-old child was still at home with the father, Michael Stevenson.

CPS and deputies responded to the Sister Street area of Falls Mills and found that the 15-month-old child had been moved to an address on Indian Creek Rd in the Cedar Bluff area. Both children are staying with relatives and no contact with the parents is permitted.

Coleman and Stevenson are both being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Tazewell facility without bond.

