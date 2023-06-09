Birthdays
Partners help Rescue Mission pack food boxes, feed families

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Every week, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke distributes food boxes to hundreds of families. The demand has tripled since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday morning, the Rescue Mission, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger partnered for a meal kit preparation event.

Coca-Cola Consolidated hosted the operation, as volunteers packed 400 food boxes with items including drinks, canned vegetables and peanut butter.

“Prior to the pandemic we were doing about 5,000 food boxes a year. This year we will distribute over 17,000 food boxes,” said Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark of the Manna Food Box program. “The need is great.”

“I hope this will be an encouragement to the families that receive, and just another opportunity for us to partner with the Rescue Mission,” said Coca-Cola Consolidated Engagement Manager Wayne Tyree.

The Rescue Mission distributes the boxes on 4th street southeast every Saturday morning from 8 to 10.

