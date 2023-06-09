Partnership for Community Wellness reaching out to area congregations to help prevent overdoses and other risky behaviors in our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Partnership for Community Wellness is inviting representatives from any and all religious congregations in the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany region to the Recovery Ready Congregations initiative event.

According to the Partnership for Community Wellness, it received the opportunity to use grant funding from the Virginia Department of Health’s Overdose-to-Action initiative.

The organization stresses that this event is for all communities of faith that respond to addiction with supportive compassion

Among the topics to be included in the free workshop:

Overview of Recovery Ready Congregations

Addiction 101

Panel of experts on Opioids, Stimulants & THC

Pathways to Recovery from Addiction

Narcan training & local addiction recovery resources

Again, the event is happening June 12 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 pm at Carilion Children’s Center at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. Click here to register.

