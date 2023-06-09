Partnership for Community Wellness reaching out to area congregations to help prevent overdoses and other risky behaviors in our hometowns
Recovery Ready Congregations initiative kicking off with free workshop June 12
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Partnership for Community Wellness is inviting representatives from any and all religious congregations in the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany region to the Recovery Ready Congregations initiative event.
According to the Partnership for Community Wellness, it received the opportunity to use grant funding from the Virginia Department of Health’s Overdose-to-Action initiative.
The organization stresses that this event is for all communities of faith that respond to addiction with supportive compassion
Among the topics to be included in the free workshop:
Overview of Recovery Ready Congregations
Addiction 101
Panel of experts on Opioids, Stimulants & THC
Pathways to Recovery from Addiction
Narcan training & local addiction recovery resources
Again, the event is happening June 12 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 pm at Carilion Children’s Center at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. Click here to register.
