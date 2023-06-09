Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Partnership for Community Wellness reaching out to area congregations to help prevent overdoses and other risky behaviors in our hometowns

Recovery Ready Congregations initiative kicking off with free workshop June 12
Recovery Ready Congregations Workshop happening in Roanoke Monday, June12
Recovery Ready Congregations Workshop happening in Roanoke Monday, June12(None)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Partnership for Community Wellness is inviting representatives from any and all religious congregations in the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany region to the Recovery Ready Congregations initiative event.

According to the Partnership for Community Wellness, it received the opportunity to use grant funding from the Virginia Department of Health’s Overdose-to-Action initiative.

The organization stresses that this event is for all communities of faith that respond to addiction with supportive compassion

Among the topics to be included in the free workshop:

Overview of Recovery Ready Congregations

Addiction 101

Panel of experts on Opioids, Stimulants & THC

Pathways to Recovery from Addiction

Narcan training & local addiction recovery resources

Again, the event is happening June 12 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 pm at Carilion Children’s Center at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Our poor air quality will lead to beautiful sunsets across the region.
Smoke continues to cause hazy sunshine across the area
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Latest News

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds
Rob Graham Named Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Rob Graham Named Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board Approves Changes To Policy On “Teaching About Controversial Issues”
Bedford County School Board Approves Changes To Policy On “Teaching About Controversial Issues”
Police lights generic
Parents arrested on child neglect charges in Tazewell County